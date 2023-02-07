'Little Bo Peep' lyrics
Published: February 7, 2023 at 1:26 pm
Did you know the nursery rhyme 'Little Bo-Peep' is over 200 years old? It is thought to date to the 18th century with the earliest written record being around 1805
'Little Bo-Peep' lyrics
Little Bo-Peep has lost her sheep,
and doesn't know where to find them;
leave them alone,
And they'll come home,
wagging (bringing) their tails behind them.
Main image © Walter Crane, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
