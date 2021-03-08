Lupin on Netflix: Who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

Lupin, Netflix’s French mystery thriller, became a surprise hit on the streaming platform at the start of 2021 when its debut series launched. It was soon awarded a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and was in the top 10 of Netflix’s most popular series globally.

Advertisement

Lupin stars Omar Sy as the protagonist Assane Diop – a professional thief inspired by the fictional thief Arsène Lupin. Diop seeks revenge on a wealthy family, who unjustly framed his father for a crime he did not commit.

The first season of Lupin is available to watch now on Netflix, with a second season coming soon.

Who wrote the music to Netflix’s Lupin?

Mathieu Lamboley is the composer behind the soundtrack to Netflix’s French mystery drama Lupin. The French pianist and composer has predominantly worked with French film and TV, but has also trained with Hollywood composers Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard.

The score to Lupin combines cinematic orchestral textures with dramatic electric guitars and keyboards to help build mystery. Mathieu Lamboley is believed to be currently writing the music for a Netflix feature film. He is also working on music for the French drama Between Two Worlds (Le quai de Ouistreham) directed by Emmanuel Carrère and starring Juliette Binoche, which is expected to come out later this year.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Netflix’s Lupin?

You can buy the complete soundtrack and individual tracks from part one of Lupin from Amazon and iTunes now in mp3 form.

Can you stream the soundtrack to Netflix’s Lupin?

You can stream Mathieu Lamboley’s score to part one of Lupin now from the following streaming platforms:

Where can you watch Lupin internationally?

The first season of Lupin is available now to stream internationally on Netflix, which is where the second season will also be available to watch this summer.

Subscribe to Netflix now from £5.99 a month.

What book is Lupin based on?

Lupin on Netflix is based on the novels of French writer Maurice Leblanc. He created the character of Arsène Lupin in 1905 with the release of a series of short stories serialised in the magazine Je sais tout.

The character of Arsène Lupin went on to be featured in a further 17 novels and 39 novellas. You can buy all these books now via Amazon.

When will season 2 of Lupin be released in the UK and internationally?

A date has not yet been announced for the second season of Lupin, but a teaser has been released and the launch has been confirmed. The first season is available now on Netflix, which will also be where the second season will be released.

Netflix has confirmed that ‘Part 2’ of Lupin will be made up of five episodes, directed by Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin.

Advertisement

Subscribe to Netflix now from £5.99 a month.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of Lupin on Netflix