Could the popular Irish folk song ‘My Bonnie lies over the ocean’ be about Bonnie Prince Charlie and his exile following the Battle of Culloden in 1746?

Jacobite supporters could have sung this song in his honour with no one being much the wiser as it could be interpreted simply as a love song about a girl called Bonnie….

Well we will never know for sure but it makes a great backdrop story to the popular song, which has been recorded by many famous artists including The Beatles and Ella Fitzgerald.

‘My Bonnie lies over the ocean’ lyrics

My Bonnie lies over the ocean,

My Bonnie lies over the sea,

My Bonnie lies over the ocean,

Oh, bring back my Bonnie to me.

[Chorus]

Bring back, bring back,

Oh, bring back my Bonnie to me, to me.

Bring back, bring back,

Oh, bring back my Bonnie to me.

Oh, blow ye winds over the ocean,

Oh, blow ye winds over the sea,

Oh, blow ye winds over the ocean,

And bring back my Bonnie to me.

[Repeat Chorus]

Last night as I lay on my pillow,

Last night as I lay on my bed,

Last night as I lay on my pillow,

I dreamt that my Bonnie was dead.

[Repeat chorus]

The winds have blown over the ocean,

The winds have blown over the sea,

The winds have blown over the ocean,

And brought back my Bonnie to me.

[Repeat chorus]

Main image © Getty Images