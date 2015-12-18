What are the lyrics to O Come all ye Faithful

O Come all ye Faithful is one festive hymn without which a Christmas service wouldn’t seem complete. What is it that makes it such a perennial favourite? Is it that chorus that only the upper voices sing first, with everyone else then joining in with gusto? Is it that one final verse that is specially reserved for Christmas morning alone? Or is it those wonderful descants that raise ‘Sing Choirs of Angels’ to the very rafters? Robert Hollingworth, founder of I Fagiolini, has his reasons: ‘I freely admit that my love of it is due to David Willcocks’s arrangement, with the excellent descant in Verse 6 and the way the Verse 7 accompaniment takes you off piste!’

Advertisement

Who wrote and composed O Come All Ye Faithful?

It is believed that the Christmas carol O Come All Ye Faithful was written and composed by JF Wade, although many think he could have copied it from an earlier manuscript. It was first printed in Latin in 1751, and was translated into English nearly a century later by Frederick Oakeley in 1841. The song celebrates the birth of Jesus.

What are the lyrics to the Christmas carol O Come All Ye Faithful?

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, o come ye to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels! O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

Christ the Lord * O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem * Oh, sing, choirs of angels

Sing in exultation

Oh, come, oh come ye to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

Christ the Lord * O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye

O come, all ye faithful O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem O come, all ye faithful

(O come, all ye faithful, o come, all ye faithful)

Joyful and triumphant

(O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem) Come and behold Him

(O come, all ye faithful, o come, all ye faithful)

Born the King of Angels O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

Christ the Lord * O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem

❄ December 13: O Magnum Mysterium

❄ December 14: Sussex Carol

❄ December 15: Once in Royal David’s City

❄ December 16: What Sweeter Music

Advertisement

❄ December 17: Of the Father’s Heart Begotten