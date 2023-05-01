The hymn 'Oh give thanks unto the lord for he is good' was written by American poet and hymn writer Eliza E. Hewitt. Eliza. Initially a teacher Eliza turned to writing poems when illness caused her to end her teaching career and by the time she died it is thought she had written thousands. One of her most famous hymns is 'When We All Get to Heaven'

'Oh give thanks unto the lord for he is good' lyrics

O give thanks unto the Lord,

Give thanks, give thanks!

Swell the full, triumphant chord,

Give thanks!

For his wonderful creation,

For his glorious salvation,

Give all praise and adoration,

O give thanks, give thanks.

Chorus:

O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good,

For his mercy endureth forever;

O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good,

For his mercy endureth forever,

O give thanks, O give thanks.

For the way in which he leads,

Give thanks, give thanks!

Timely care in all our needs,

Give thanks!

Daily bread his hand providing,

Pathway thro’ the seas dividing,

Thro’ the desert safely guiding,

O give thanks, give thanks. [Chorus]

For the greatness of his might,

Give thanks, give thanks!

All in vain his foes unite,

Give thanks!

For his banner o’er us streaming,

For his love upon us beaming,

For his grace our souls redeeming,

O give thanks, give thanks. [Chorus]

