If a group of you take a visit to the seaside it is almost guaranteed someone will burst into 'Oh! I do like to be beside the seaside!' But chances are it will just be the famous chorus.

The song is over 100 years old, having been written in 1907 by John H. Glover-Kind, while the famous music hall singer Mark Sheridan first recorded it in 1909.

Did you know Reginald Dixon, the organist at the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool used it as a signature tune between 1930 and 1970.

'Oh I do like to be beside the seaside' lyrics

Everyone delights to spend their summer's holiday

down beside the side of the silvery sea.

I'm no exception to the rule, in fact, if I'd my way,

I'd reside by the side of the silvery sea.

But when you're just the common garden Smith or Jones or Brown,

At business up in town, you've got to settle down.

You save up all the money you can till summer comes around

Then away you go to a spot you know where the cockleshells are found

Oh! I do like to be beside the seaside!

I do like to be beside the sea!

Oh I do like to stroll along the Prom, Prom, Prom!

Where the brass bands play, "Tiddely-om-pom-pom!"

So just let me be beside the seaside!

I'll be beside myself with glee

and there's lots of girls beside,

I should like to be beside, beside the seaside,

beside the sea!

Timothy went to Blackpool for the day last Eastertide

To see what he could see by the side of the sea.

As soon as he reached the station there the first thing he espied

Was the wine lodge door stood open invitingly

To quench his thirst, he toddled inside and called out for a wine

Which grew to eight or nine, till his nose began to shine.

Said he 'What people see in the sea, I'm sure I fail to see'

Then he caught the train back home again and to his wife said he

Oh! I do like to be beside the seaside!

I do like to be beside the sea!

Oh I do like to stroll along the Prom, Prom, Prom!

Where the brass bands play, "Tiddely-om-pom-pom!"

So just let me be beside the seaside!

I'll be beside myself with glee

and there's lots of girls beside,

I should like to be beside, beside the seaside,

beside the sea!

William Sykes the burglar he'd been out to work one night

filled his bags with jewels, cash and plate.

Constable Brown felt quite surprised when William hove in sight.

Said he, "The hours you're keeping are far too late."

So he grabbed him by the collar and lodged him safe and sound in jail.

Next morning looking pale, Bill told a tearful tale.

The judge said, "For a couple of months I'm sending you away!"

Said Bill, "How kind! Well if you don't mind, Where I spend my holiday!"

Oh! I do like to be beside the seaside!

I do like to be beside the sea!

For the sun's always shining as I make my way,

And the brass bands play, "Ta-ra-ra-boom-de-ay"

So just let me be beside the seaside!

I'll be beside myself with glee

and there's lots of girls beside,

I should like to be beside, beside the seaside,

beside the sea!

Main image © Getty Images