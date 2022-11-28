'Shall We Gather at the River' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Shall We Gather at the River'
American poet and gospel music composer Robert Lowry wrote 'Shall We Gather at the River' in 1864.
Lowry also wrote the hymns 'Christ Arose' and 'Nothing but the blood of Jesus' but 'Shall We Gather at the River' is perhaps his most famous. It has often starred in Western films, particularly films directed by John Ford as it was one of his favourite hymns.
Shall we gather at the river,
Where bright angel feet have trod;
With its crystal tide forever
Flowing by the throne of God?
Chorus
Yes, we'll gather at the river,
The beautiful, the beautiful river;
Gather with the saints at the river
That flows by the throne of God.
2 On the margin of the river,
Washing up its silver spray,
We will walk and worship ever,
All the happy golden day. [Chorus]
3 Ere we reach the shining river,
Lay we ev'ry burden down;
Grace our spirits will deliver,
And provide a robe and crown. [Chorus]
4 Soon we'll reach the shining river,
Soon our pilgrimage will cease;
Soon our happy hearts will quiver
With the melody of peace. [Chorus]
