Although many believed the tongue-twister and nursery rhyme 'She sells seashells by the seashore' was inspired by the renowned palaeontologist and fossil collector, Mary Anning, but there is no evidence for this.

It was made popular by Terry Sullivan in the early 20th century, although the phrase dates back to the latter half of the 19th century.

'She sells seashells by the seashore' lyrics

She sells seashells by the seashore,

The shells she sells are seashells, I’m sure.

So if she sells seashells on the seashore,

Then I’m sure she sells seashore shells.

