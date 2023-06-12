'Sleeping bunnies' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'Sleeping bunnies'
Published: June 12, 2023 at 11:16 am
We don't know who wrote the nursery rhyme 'Sleeping bunnies' or how it originated but it is thought to have first came to light in the 1950s.
And it makes a great song and game for children as they follow the instructions (lie on the floor, jump up and hop!) And you can make up your own verses with other instructions too - how about jumping, stamping feet, clapping hands...?
See the little bunnies sleeping till it’s nearly noon
Shall we go and gently wake them with a merry tune?
They're so still, are they ill?
No! Wake up bunnies!
Hop little bunnies, hop, hop, hop
Hop little bunnies, hop, hop, hop
Hop little bunnies, hop, hop, hop
Hop little bunnies, hop and stop
