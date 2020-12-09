‘Stardust’: which Davie Bowie tracks will be used in the soundtrack and who wrote the score?

The soundtrack for the David Bowie biopic Stardust is written by the Canadian film composer Anne Nitikin, whose work has also been featured in TV programmes such as the Sky Drama series Little Birds, based on the erotic stories of Anaïs Nin, and Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, adapted by the BBC and Amazon Prime in early 2020. She was also nominated for a clutch of awards for her score to the film American Animals.

Having studied in Canada, Nitikin undertook a Master’s in Composition for Screen at the Royal College of Music in London where she studied under Dario Marianelli, who composed the scores for films such as Atonement, Pride & Prejudice and Anna Karenina.

Why is David Bowie’s music not featured in his biopic Stardust?

Although Stardust is a biopic about the English singer-songwriter David Bowie, the Bowie estate did not approve the rights for his music to be used in this film. The music featured within the film, therefore, is a selection of covers Bowie performed himself during his life.

Actor Johnny Flynn is seen performing these tracks throughout the film, alongside Anne Nitikin’s score.

Which parts of Bowie’s life are featured in Stardust?

The film chronicles a young Bowie’s first visit to the US in 1971 from his home in the UK. It was this trip that inspired the creation of his alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Stardust?

The soundtrack to the David Bowie biopic Stardust is not yet available to buy.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Stardust online?

Anne Nikitin’s score for Stardust is not yet available on any music streaming platforms.

When will Stardust be available online?

To tie in with its theatre release, Stardust will also be released in digital formats on 15 January 2021.

It has not yet been announced whether Stardust will be available on any subscription streaming platforms. It’s believed that initially it will just be available on ‘digital platforms’.

Will Stardust be screened in cinemas?

The David Bowie biopic Stardust will be released in cinemas on 15 January 2021.

Watch the trailer for Stardust

