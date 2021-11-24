The best Black Friday deals on speakers, headphones and keyboards

The best Black Friday deals for portable speakers

Klipsch Heritage Groove speaker

Advertisement

WAS £159, NOW £99

Small, portable, wireless Bluetooth speaker

Mid-century modern design, with luxury materials and real wood veneer

Built-in microphone to allow users to take handsfree calls

8-hour battery life on single charge

Exclusively available on Amazon

Tronsmart Force 2 Bluetooth Speakers

WAS £49.99, NOW £39.99 with a £10 off voucher applied at check out

Waterproof, with silicone shell (waterproof rating of 7, so the product can be placed in water depth of one metre and soaked for 30 mins)

15 hours of playtime

One-tap voice assistant

Portable and lightweight: can be carried with tough lanyard

Bluetooth 5.0 and Type-C charging (goes from 0 to 100% in three hours)

Check out our round-up of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market.

Amazon Echo (4th generation)

76 mm woofer and twin 20mm tweeters

Cheap multi-room audio system

Many compatible devices

Other deals

We included this speaker in our round-up of the best voice-controlled speakers.

The best Black Friday deals for headphones

Philips Fidelio X3

WAS £299.99, NOW £188.53

Stylish, luxuriously comfortable, wired, leather-clad headphones

Great for long listening sessions

50mm neodymium drivers offer great clarity and detail

We included these headphones in our 2020 Christmas gift guide.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

WAS £197, NOW £159

30 hours battery life

In-built Alexa and Google Assistant functionality

Noise cancellation

Other deals

We included these headphones in our round-up of the best headphones for listening to classical music.

The best Black Friday deals for Bluetooth earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

WAS £279, NOW £179

Seven-hour battery life (21 hours extra with the charging case)

7mm dynamic drivers produced composed, controlled performance so you can hear each individual melodic line in great clarity

Other deals

We included these headphones in our 2020 Christmas gift guide.

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch

WAS £129.95, NOW £79.95

Touch controls

50-hour battery life, with USB-C charging capability

Corresponding free Melomania app to customise settings, as well as integrated ‘Find my Earphones’ feature

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

WAS £249.95, NOW £179

Noise-cancelling functionality and noise-rejecting microphones to filter out background noise while on calls

Simple touch controls

Six-hour playtime on single charge (charging case provides additional 12 hours)

Weather and sweat resistant

Connection to device within ten metres and compatible with iOS and Androis

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

WAS £99.95, NOW £89.95 (UK only)

Cambridge Audio’s first ever in-ear headphones

45-hour battery life

Customisable settings

Different sized memory foam ear tips to help fit different ears

Tronsmart Onyx Prime Wireless Earbuds

WAS £49.99, NOW £39.99 with voucher

A single charge guarantees 7 hours of play time, with up to 40 hours with charging case

Expansive frequency range (10-25Hz)

Noise-cancellation technology allowing for clear video and audio calls

Integrates premium music mode with gaming mode, so it’s easy to shift between games and music

Ergonomic design with optional ear tips and ear hooks

Buy from Amazon

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 wireless earbuds

WAS £109, NOW £69

Excellent active noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.2 for longer range and stable connection

Seven-hour battery glove

Great fit

Buy from Amazon

We included these headphones in our round-up of the best wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

Sony 1000XM4 wireless earbuds

WAS £250, NOW £199

Sony’s flagship design with phenomenally good noise cancellation

12-hour battery life

Comfortable fit

Great call quality

Outstanding sound quality, with even low-res music files upscaled for better sound

Other deals

We included these headphones in our round-up of the best wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

The best Black Friday deals for keyboards

Casio is releasing five of its digital pianos and keyboards from Monday 22 November to Monday 29 November (Cyber Monday).

CT-S100 Home Learning bundle

WAS £129.00, NOW £99.98

61 accompanying rhythms and 60 pre-set songs

Good option for beginner keyboard players

Portable: has an integrated carry handle

Has a USB terminal so can be connected to computers or mobile devices

Offer includes: keyboard, adjustable X-frame stand, on-ear headphones and power adapter

Buy from Casio

LK-136 Home Learning bundle

WAS £139.99, NOW £111.99

Library of 100 songs, which will light up accompanying keys, so you know which notes to press to play along

Offer includes: keyboard, adjustable X-frame stand, on-ear headphones, power adapter

Buy from Casio

PX-760 Digital Piano

WAS £629.00, NOW £534.65

Designed for small living spaces

High-resolution AiR sound source and Tri Sensor II keyboard action

Three pedals, with quality of larger concert piano

Buy from Casio

CDP-S90 Digital Piano bundle

WAS £369.00, NOW £349.00

88 weighted keys

Good option for beginners

Lightweight: 10.5kg

Dynamic Stereo Sound Engine and built-in speakers

Selection of free music downloads with backing tracks

Offer includes: free premium CS-46 wooden stand (worth £88)

Buy from Casio

CTK-1500

WAS £99.00, NOW £74.25

LCD display show you the notes to play, with voice prompts telling you which finger to use

Offer includes: power adapter

Advertisement

Buy from Casio