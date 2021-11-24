Accessibility Links

It's the best time of year for music lovers to buy those bits of kit they've been saving up for. We've rounded up a list of some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for music equipment to help you out

The best Black Friday deals on speakers, headphones and keyboards

Published:

The best Black Friday deals for portable speakers

Klipsch Heritage Groove speaker

WAS £159, NOW £99

  • Small, portable, wireless Bluetooth speaker
  • Mid-century modern design, with luxury materials and real wood veneer
  • Built-in microphone to allow users to take handsfree calls
  • 8-hour battery life on single charge
  • Exclusively available on Amazon
Klipsch Heritage Groove speaker

Tronsmart Force 2 Bluetooth Speakers

WAS £49.99, NOW £39.99 with a £10 off voucher applied at check out

  • Waterproof, with silicone shell (waterproof rating of 7, so the product can be placed in water depth of one metre and soaked for 30 mins)
  • 15 hours of playtime
  • One-tap voice assistant
  • Portable and lightweight: can be carried with tough lanyard
  • Bluetooth 5.0 and Type-C charging (goes from 0 to 100% in three hours)

Check out our round-up of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market.

Tronsmart Force 2 Bluetooth Speakers

Amazon Echo (4th generation)

  • 76 mm woofer and twin 20mm tweeters
  • Cheap multi-room audio system
  • Many compatible devices

Other deals

We included this speaker in our round-up of the best voice-controlled speakers.

Alexa echo_cmyk

The best Black Friday deals for headphones

Philips Fidelio X3

WAS £299.99, NOW £188.53

  • Stylish, luxuriously comfortable, wired, leather-clad headphones
  • Great for long listening sessions
  • 50mm neodymium drivers offer great clarity and detail

We included these headphones in our 2020 Christmas gift guide.

03 - X3angle

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

WAS £197, NOW £159

  • 30 hours battery life
  • In-built Alexa and Google Assistant functionality
  • Noise cancellation

Other deals

We included these headphones in our round-up of the best headphones for listening to classical music.

WH-1000XM3

The best Black Friday deals for Bluetooth earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

WAS £279, NOW £179

  • Seven-hour battery life (21 hours extra with the charging case)
  • 7mm dynamic drivers produced composed, controlled performance so you can hear each individual melodic line in great clarity

Other deals

We included these headphones in our 2020 Christmas gift guide.

06 - Momentum_True_Wireless_2_black_Product_Shot-1400x1089

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch

WAS £129.95, NOW £79.95

  • Touch controls
  • 50-hour battery life, with USB-C charging capability
  • Corresponding free Melomania app to customise settings, as well as integrated ‘Find my Earphones’ feature
Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

WAS £249.95, NOW £179

  • Noise-cancelling functionality and noise-rejecting microphones to filter out background noise while on calls
  • Simple touch controls
  • Six-hour playtime on single charge (charging case provides additional 12 hours)
  • Weather and sweat resistant
  • Connection to device within ten metres and compatible with iOS and Androis
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

WAS £99.95, NOW £89.95 (UK only)

  • Cambridge Audio’s first ever in-ear headphones
  • 45-hour battery life
  • Customisable settings
  • Different sized memory foam ear tips to help fit different ears
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

Tronsmart Onyx Prime Wireless Earbuds

WAS £49.99, NOW £39.99 with voucher

  • A single charge guarantees 7 hours of play time, with up to 40 hours with charging case
  • Expansive frequency range (10-25Hz)
  • Noise-cancellation technology allowing for clear video and audio calls
  • Integrates premium music mode with gaming mode, so it’s easy to shift between games and music
  • Ergonomic design with optional ear tips and ear hooks

Buy from Amazon

Tronsmart Onyx Prime Wireless Earbuds

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 wireless earbuds

WAS £109, NOW £69

  • Excellent active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.2 for longer range and stable connection
  • Seven-hour battery glove
  • Great fit

Buy from Amazon

We included these headphones in our round-up of the best wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 wireless earbuds

Sony 1000XM4 wireless earbuds

WAS £250, NOW £199

  • Sony’s flagship design with phenomenally good noise cancellation
  • 12-hour battery life
  • Comfortable fit
  • Great call quality
  • Outstanding sound quality, with even low-res music files upscaled for better sound

Other deals

We included these headphones in our round-up of the best wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds

The best Black Friday deals for keyboards

Casio is releasing five of its digital pianos and keyboards from Monday 22 November to Monday 29 November (Cyber Monday).

CT-S100 Home Learning bundle 

WAS £129.00, NOW £99.98

  • 61 accompanying rhythms and 60 pre-set songs
  • Good option for beginner keyboard players
  • Portable: has an integrated carry handle
  • Has a USB terminal so can be connected to computers or mobile devices
  • Offer includes: keyboard, adjustable X-frame stand, on-ear headphones and power adapter

Buy from Casio

CT-S100 Home Learning Bundle

LK-136 Home Learning bundle 

WAS £139.99, NOW £111.99

  • Library of 100 songs, which will light up accompanying keys, so you know which notes to press to play along
  • Offer includes: keyboard, adjustable X-frame stand, on-ear headphones, power adapter

Buy from Casio

CASIO LK-136

PX-760 Digital Piano

WAS £629.00, NOW £534.65

  • Designed for small living spaces
  • High-resolution AiR sound source and Tri Sensor II keyboard action
  • Three pedals, with quality of larger concert piano

Buy from Casio

PX-760 Digital Piano

CDP-S90 Digital Piano bundle

WAS £369.00, NOW £349.00

  • 88 weighted keys
  • Good option for beginners
  • Lightweight: 10.5kg
  • Dynamic Stereo Sound Engine and built-in speakers
  • Selection of free music downloads with backing tracks
  • Offer includes: free premium CS-46 wooden stand (worth £88)

Buy from Casio

CDP-S90 Digital Piano bundle

CTK-1500 

WAS £99.00, NOW £74.25

  • LCD display show you the notes to play, with voice prompts telling you which finger to use
  • Offer includes: power adapter
Buy from Casio

Casio CTK-1500_2

