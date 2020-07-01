The history of Muzak

The year 1934 was a tragic one for music and not only because Elgar, Delius and Holst died – it was the year that muzak was born, too.

Actually, that’s Muzak with a capital ‘M’. In lower-case form, muzak describes the type of bland, background music you hear in shops and elevators, but Muzak is the name of the company that pioneered and developed the genre 80 years ago. It was founded in 1934 by George Owen Squier, a US Army major general who, in his spare time, was a pioneer of multiplexing, one of the wonders of the modern age that allows multiple electrical signals to be transmitted by a single wire or cable.

Prior to launching his company, Squier had been using electrical power lines to transmit

a choice of three channels of recorded music directly into homes and businesses in the US. Customers paid for the service in their electricity bill. For a time the service had the edge on radio but as wireless developed and its range of content broadened, so the appeal of Squier’s so-called Wired Radio service declined.

Not to be outflanked, in 1934 the major general began booking bands and orchestras to produce exclusive recordings of popular songs that only his customers could enjoy. He also changed the name of his service to Muzak; a combination of music and Kodak, the photographic company whose name he admired.

Unfortunately, along with Elgar and co, the enterprising Squier died that same year, but his dream of piped music lived on as, increasingly, Muzak turned its fire on New York’s restaurants and hotels, offering a choice of tailored music, free of jingles and DJs.