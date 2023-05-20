Who wrote the poem 'The Jabberwocky'?

One of the best children's poems of all time 'The Jabberwocky' was written by Lewis Carroll in around 1855 and featured in his follow up to Alice's Adventures in Wonderland - Through the Looking Glass.

The poem is particularly loved for its wildly imaginative language, which includes many new words, such as ‘chortle’ and ‘galumph’, that have since become part of our lexicon.

Among those who have set this poem to music is the madcap composer Gerald Barry. His surreal setting for voice, horn and piano uses the text twice, first in French with long legato phrases, and then, more incisively, in German.

'The Jabberwocky' poem

Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

“Beware the Jabberwock, my son!

The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!

Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun

The frumious Bandersnatch!”

He took his vorpal sword in hand;

Long time the manxome foe he sought—

So rested he by the Tumtum tree

And stood awhile in thought.

And, as in uffish thought he stood,

The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame,

Came whiffling through the tulgey wood,

And burbled as it came!

One, two! One, two! And through and through

The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!

He left it dead, and with its head

He went galumphing back.

“And hast thou slain the Jabberwock?

Come to my arms, my beamish boy!

O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”

He chortled in his joy.

’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

