The Prom on Netflix: Our guide to the soundrack

The music for Netflix’s The Prom is written by Matthew Sklar with lyrics by Chad Beguelin and book by Bob Martin. This team of creatives were responsible for creating the original Broadway version of The Prom, with Adam Anders and Peer Astrom joining for the film adaptation.

Advertisement

Adam Anders and Peer Astrom have worked with director Ryan Murphy on previous projects, and have written music for his TV series Glee and American Horror Story.

What songs are featured in Netflix’s The Prom?

Full track listing:

1. Changing Lives – Meryl Streep, James Corden, The Prom Ensemble

2. Changing Lives (Reprise) – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells

3. Just Breathe – Jo Ellen Pellman

4. It’s Not About Me – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble

5. Dance with You – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose

6. The Acceptance Song – Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, The Prom Ensemble

7. You Happened – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, The Prom Ensemble

8. We Look to You – Keegan-Michael Key

9. Tonight Belongs to You – Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble

10. Tonight Belongs to You (Reprise) – Jo Ellen Pellman

11. Zazz – Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman

12. The Lady’s Improving – Meryl Streep

13. Alyssa Greene – Ariana DeBose

14. Love Thy Neighbor – Andrew Rannells, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble

15. Barry is Going to Prom – James Corden

16. Unruly Heart – Jo Ellen Pellman, The Prom Ensemble

17. It’s Time to Dance – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble

18. Wear Your Crown – Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman

19. Simply Love – James Corden

Can you buy the soundtrack to Netflix’s The Prom?

The music from the Netflix film by the cast of The Prom is available digitally to download from Sony Masterworks. The soundtrack features performances from Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman and James Corden.

You can buy the CD version on Amazon or preorder a copy of the soundtrack in vinyl.

The soundtrack to The Prom is also available to download from iTunes.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Netflix’s The Prom?

You can stream the music for The Prom on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

The soundtrack to The Prom is also available to stream on Deezer, Pandora and Tidal platforms.

When will The Prom be available to watch on Netflix?

The Prom is available to stream now on Netflix.

What musical is the Netflix version of The Prom based on?

Netflix’s The Prom is based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical of the same name.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s The Prom

Advertisement

You can watch The Prom on Netflix now. Sign up to Netflix now from £5.99 per month