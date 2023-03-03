The poem 'There Was A Crooked Man' was first published in1842, but who, or what, inspired the nursery rhyme?

Advertisement

Some believe it originated in the village of Lavenham, famous for its crooked half-timbered houses, while others think it dates back to the reign of King Charles I and the crooked man is the Scottish General Sir Alexander Leslie, who signed a covenant securing religious and political freedom for Scotland.

There Was A Crooked Man' lyrics

There was a crooked man and he went a crooked mile,

He found a crooked sixpence against a crooked stile;

He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse,

And they all liv'd together in a little crooked house.

Advertisement

Main image © Clara E. Atwood, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons