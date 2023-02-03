Inspired by the Biblical story of Jacob's Ladder 'We Are Climbing Jacob's Ladder' (also known as Jacob's Ladder) is an African American spiritual that's thought to date back to the early 19th century, although some believe it could be as early as 1750 .

Advertisement

It has been widely recorded by many artists including Paul Robeson

'We Are Climbing Jacob's Ladder' lyrics

We are climbing Jacob’s ladder,

We are climbing Jacob’s ladder,

We are climbing Jacob’s ladder,

Soldiers of the cross.

2 Ev'ry round goes higher, higher,

Ev'ry round goes higher, higher,

Ev'ry round goes higher, higher,

Soldiers of the cross.

3 Children, do you love my Jesus?

Children, do you love my Jesus?

Children, do you love my Jesus?

Soldiers of the cross.

4 If you love Him, why not serve Him?

If you love Him, why not serve Him?

If you love Him, why not serve Him?

Soldiers of the cross.

5 Rise, shine, give God glory,

Rise, shine, give God glory,

Rise, shine, give God glory,

Soldiers of the cross.

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images