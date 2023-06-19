Hymn writer Henry Alford wrote the hymn 'We walk by faith, and not by sight' in 1844 when he was around 34 years old. he was presumably inspired by the line 'We walk by faith, and not by sight; from 2 Corinthians 5:7

Advertisement

His other hymns include 'Forward! be our watchword', 'Come, ye thankful people, come', and 'Ten thousand times ten thousand'

'We walk by faith, and not by sight' lyrics

1 We walk by faith, and not by sight;

no gracious words we hear

from Him who spoke as none e'er spoke,

but we believe Him near.

2 We may not touch His hands and side,

nor follow where He trod;

but in His promise we rejoice

and cry, "My Lord and God!"

3 Help then, O Lord, our unbelief;

and may our faith abound

to call on You when You are near

and seek where You are found.

Advertisement

4 That, when our life of faith is done,

in realms of clearer light,

may we behold You as You are

with full and endless sight.