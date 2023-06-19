'We walk by faith not by sight' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'We walk by faith not by sight'
Hymn writer Henry Alford wrote the hymn 'We walk by faith, and not by sight' in 1844 when he was around 34 years old. he was presumably inspired by the line 'We walk by faith, and not by sight; from 2 Corinthians 5:7
His other hymns include 'Forward! be our watchword', 'Come, ye thankful people, come', and 'Ten thousand times ten thousand'
'We walk by faith, and not by sight' lyrics
1 We walk by faith, and not by sight;
no gracious words we hear
from Him who spoke as none e'er spoke,
but we believe Him near.
2 We may not touch His hands and side,
nor follow where He trod;
but in His promise we rejoice
and cry, "My Lord and God!"
3 Help then, O Lord, our unbelief;
and may our faith abound
to call on You when You are near
and seek where You are found.
4 That, when our life of faith is done,
in realms of clearer light,
may we behold You as You are
with full and endless sight.