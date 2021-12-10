Who wrote the hymn ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’?

In 1855 Irish poet Joseph Medlicott Scriven wrote the poem ‘Pray Without Ceasing’ to comfort his mother who was gravely ill. Scriven was born in Ireland, and studied at Trinity College, Dublin before migrating to Canada in 1845 after his first fiancée died. After his second fiancée died in 1860 he devoted his life to preaching and tutoring. He died in 1886

Who composed the music for ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’?

In 1868, 13 years after Scriven first wrote the lyrics, American Charles Crozat Converse set the words to music and it became known as the hymn ‘What a Friend We Have in Jesus’. Since then it has became one of the world’s most famous hymns, with over 50 million copies having been made by 1920. It is often sung by gospel choirs.

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’?

What a friend we have in Jesus,

all our sins and griefs to bear!

What a privilege to carry

everything to God in prayer!

O what peace we often forfeit,

O what needless pain we bear,

all because we do not carry

everything to God in prayer!

Have we trials and temptations?

Is there trouble anywhere?

We should never be discouraged;

take it to the Lord in prayer!

Can we find a friend so faithful

who will all our sorrows share?

Jesus knows our every weakness;

take it to the Lord in prayer!

Are we weak and heavy laden,

cumbered with a load of care?

Precious Savior, still our refuge–

take it to the Lord in prayer!

Do your friends despise, forsake you?

Take it to the Lord in prayer!

In his arms he’ll take and shield you;

you will find a solace there.

