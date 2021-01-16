What are the lyrics to ‘Joy to the World’?

When was Joy to the World written and by who?

Prolific hymn writer and minster Isaac Watts wrote the lyrics to the Christmas carol Joy to the World in 1719, after being inspired by Psalm 98 and Genesis chapter 3. It was first published in his collection The Psalms of David, and was one of about 750 hymns he wrote.

Who composed the music to Joy to the World

Now that’s a question! This familiar tune, known as Antioch, has been accredited to both Handel and Lowell Mason, but there is no denying Handel’s influence, with the first four notes of Joy to the World being the same as the first four of the Messiah‘s chorus. There are other Handel influences too, like the arioso Comfort Ye, also from Messiah. It is also believed that the tune was around for quite a while before Mason published it, as it is very similar to the Wesley hymn O Joyful Sound. However whoever was responsible for composing the music, we have Mason to thank for pairing it with Watts’s words.

What is the story behind Joy to the World?