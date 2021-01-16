Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. What are the lyrics to ‘Joy to the World’?
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

What are the lyrics to ‘Joy to the World’?

During the 20th century 'Joy to the World' was one of the most popular carols in North America

What are the lyrics to 'Joy to the World'

Published:

When was Joy to the World written and by who?

Prolific hymn writer and minster Isaac Watts wrote the lyrics to the Christmas carol Joy to the World in 1719, after being inspired by Psalm 98 and Genesis chapter 3. It was first published in his collection The Psalms of David, and was one of about 750 hymns he wrote.

Advertisement

Who composed the music to Joy to the World

Now that’s a question! This familiar tune, known as Antioch, has been accredited to both Handel and Lowell Mason, but there is no denying Handel’s influence, with the first four notes of Joy to the World being the same as the first four of the Messiah‘s chorus. There are other Handel influences too, like the arioso Comfort Ye, also from Messiah.  It is also believed that the tune was around for quite a while before Mason published it, as it is very similar to the Wesley hymn O Joyful Sound. However whoever was responsible for composing the music, we have Mason to thank for pairing it with Watts’s words.

What is the story behind Joy to the World?

The carol celebrates Jesus and his promise that he will return to earth, in his second coming.

What are the lyrics to ‘Joy to the World’?

Joy to the world!
Joy to the world! Oh, woah
*
Joy to the world! The Lord is come
Let earth receive her King!
Let every heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing
*
Joy to the world!
Joy to the world! Oh
*
Joy to the world! The Saviour reigns
Let men their songs employ
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
*
Joy to the world then we sing
Let the earth receive her King!
Joy to the world then we sing
Let the angel voices ring
*
Joy to the world then we sing
Let the men their songs employ
Joy to the world then we sing
And repeat the sounding joy
*
He rules the world with truth and grace
And makes the nations prove (And makes the nations prove)
And glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders, wonders of His love
And wonders, wonders of His love
*
Joy to the world then we sing
Let the earth receive her King!
Joy to the world then we sing
Let the angel voices ring

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Freya Waley-Cohen new Christmas carol

‘A candle sings of simple things’ by Freya Waley-Cohen: Sing our BBC Music Magazine 2020 Christmas carol!

Silent Night lyrics

What are the lyrics to Silent Night?

What are the words to the carol Away in a Manger

What are the lyrics to Hark the Herald Angels Sing?

what are the words to the holly and the ivy

What are the lyrics to The Holly and The Ivy?