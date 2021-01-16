What are the lyrics to ‘Joy to the World’?
During the 20th century 'Joy to the World' was one of the most popular carols in North America
When was Joy to the World written and by who?
Prolific hymn writer and minster Isaac Watts wrote the lyrics to the Christmas carol Joy to the World in 1719, after being inspired by Psalm 98 and Genesis chapter 3. It was first published in his collection The Psalms of David, and was one of about 750 hymns he wrote.
Who composed the music to Joy to the World
Now that’s a question! This familiar tune, known as Antioch, has been accredited to both Handel and Lowell Mason, but there is no denying Handel’s influence, with the first four notes of Joy to the World being the same as the first four of the Messiah‘s chorus. There are other Handel influences too, like the arioso Comfort Ye, also from Messiah. It is also believed that the tune was around for quite a while before Mason published it, as it is very similar to the Wesley hymn O Joyful Sound. However whoever was responsible for composing the music, we have Mason to thank for pairing it with Watts’s words.
What is the story behind Joy to the World?
The carol celebrates Jesus and his promise that he will return to earth, in his second coming.
Joy to the world! Oh, woah
Let earth receive her King!
Let every heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing
Joy to the world! Oh
Let men their songs employ
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
Let the earth receive her King!
Joy to the world then we sing
Let the angel voices ring
Let the men their songs employ
Joy to the world then we sing
And repeat the sounding joy
And makes the nations prove (And makes the nations prove)
And glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders, wonders of His love
And wonders, wonders of His love
Let the earth receive her King!
Joy to the world then we sing
Let the angel voices ring