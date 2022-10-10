Also known as 'Gabriel's Message', the Christmas carol 'The angel Gabriel from heaven came' is a Basque Christmas folk carol.

Advertisement

Who wrote 'The angel Gabriel from heaven came'?

Inspired by Angelus Ad Virginem, a 13th or 14th Century Latin carol, 'The angel Gabriel from heaven came' was collected by 19th century French music teacher and composer Charles Bordes and then translated loosely into English by Sabine Baring-Gould.

What is 'The angel Gabriel from heaven came' about?

The carol is about archangel Gabriel's message to the Virgin Mary, telling her she is to be to mother of Jesus Christ. In the opening lines the carol quotes Annunciation (Luke, Chapter 1, verses 26–38) and Mary's Magnificat.

'The angel Gabriel from heaven came' lyrics

The angel Gabriel from heaven came,

his wings as drifted snow, his eyes as flame;

"All hail," said he to meek and lowly Mary,

"most highly favored maiden." Gloria!

2 "I come from heav'n to tell the Lord's decree:

a blessed virgin mother you shall be.

Your Son shall be Immanuel, by seers foretold,

most highly favored maiden." Gloria!

3 Then gentle Mary meekly bowed her head;

"To me be as it pleases God," she said.

"My soul shall laud and magnify his holy name."

Most highly favored maiden, Gloria!

4 Of her, Immanuel, the Christ, was born

In Bethlehem, all on a Christmas morn,

and Christian folk throughout the world will ever say,

"Most highly favored maiden." Gloria!

Advertisement

Main image: Getty Images