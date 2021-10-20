We Gather Together lyrics

When was the hymn 'We Gather Together' written?

Back in the late 16th century The Netherlands was largely controlled by Spain, much to the anger of the Dutch, who from 1568 became embroiled in the Eighty Years' War in a bid for freedom.

And the Dutch hymn ‘We Gather Together’ dates back to these war-torn years, written to celebrate the Dutch victory over Spanish forces in the Battle of Turnhout in 1597.

The hymn was a particular shout of rebellion as under the Spanish King, Dutch Protestants were forbidden to gather for worship.

The hymn was first published in 1626, as part of a collection of Dutch folk and patriotic songs, Nederlandtsche Gedenck-Clanck by Adriaen Valerius.

Theodore Baker translated the hymn into English in 1894, and it started entering American hymn books in the early 20th century. Today it is a popular Thanksgiving hymn that is sung at services all around the US.

What are the lyrics to the hymn 'We Gather Together'?

We gather together to ask the Lord's blessing;

He chastens and hastens His will to make known.

The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing.

Sing praises to His Name; He forgets not His own. Beside us to guide us, our God with us joining,

Ordaining, maintaining His kingdom divine;

So from the beginning the fight we were winning;

Thou, Lord, were at our side, all glory be Thine! We all do extol Thee, Thou Leader triumphant,

And pray that Thou still our Defender will be.

Let Thy congregation escape tribulation;

Thy Name be ever praised! O Lord, make us free!

