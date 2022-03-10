Accessibility Links

  When are the 2022 BBC Proms?

When are the 2022 BBC Proms?

Everything you need to know about this year's Proms season – including the essential dates for your diary

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Fashion Detail during BBC Proms In The Park 2019 at Hyde Park on September 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

Published:

After several years of cancellations and adapted programming, the BBC Proms are back! This year, the season will run as usual, complete with Late Night Proms and a series of Proms dotted around the country. As ever, we’ll be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the world’s greatest classical music festival. Keep an eye on our website over the coming months for updates on programmes, artists and orchestras scheduled to appear.

What are the dates of this year’s BBC Proms?

This year’s BBC Proms season is due to take place from Friday 15 July to Saturday 10 September at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

When will the line-up for this year’s BBC Proms season be announced?

Further information about this year’s BBC Proms season will be announced on Tuesday 26 April.

Find out how to get tickets for the BBC Proms here.

Worried about the BBC Proms dress code? We’ve got you covered here.

Find out more about the BBC Proms here.

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

