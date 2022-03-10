When are the 2022 BBC Proms?

After several years of cancellations and adapted programming, the BBC Proms are back! This year, the season will run as usual, complete with Late Night Proms and a series of Proms dotted around the country. As ever, we’ll be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the world’s greatest classical music festival. Keep an eye on our website over the coming months for updates on programmes, artists and orchestras scheduled to appear.

What are the dates of this year’s BBC Proms?

This year’s BBC Proms season is due to take place from Friday 15 July to Saturday 10 September at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

When will the line-up for this year’s BBC Proms season be announced?

Further information about this year’s BBC Proms season will be announced on Tuesday 26 April.

