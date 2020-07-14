When is the 2020 Last Night of the Proms?

This year’s Last Night of the Proms will come after two weeks of live concerts from the Royal Albert Hall, which will likely be performed without an audience and broadcast to listeners and viewers at home.

Dalia Stasevska will make her Last Night debut, becoming the second woman in history to conduct the Last Night of the Proms, following Marin Alsop in 2013. She currently holds the role of principal guest conductor with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, who will be performing at the Last Night in the usual Proms tradition, and was recently appointed chief conductor of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra in Finland. She made her Proms debut last year.

She will be joined by South African soprano Golda Schultz.

After six weeks of archive Proms broadcasts, the BBC Proms returns to the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 28 August for the final fortnight of the festival.

It is likely that there will be no audience for this year’s Last Night of the Proms, in line with the government guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.