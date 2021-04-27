Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. Who are the competitors in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021?

Who are the competitors in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021?

We name all the 16 singers competing in this year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition

bbc-cardiff-singer-of-the-world

Published:

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021 is taking place between 12 and 19 June in Cardiff. The singers will be accompanied by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Orchestra of the Welsh National Opera, with conductors Andrew Litton and Michael Christie.

Advertisement

This year’s competitors come from 15 countries, including Madagascar and the Republic of Kosovo – neither of which have ever featured in the competition before. The finalists range in age from 26 to 32.

Who are the singers competing in this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

Soprano Christina Gansch

  • 31 years old
  • Austrian
Christina Gansch

Tenor Chuan Wang

  • 32 years old
  • Chinese
CHuan Wang

Bass Nicolai Elsberg

  • 31 years old
  • Danish
Nicolai Elsberg by Gerald Geerink

Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards

  • 27 years old
  • English
Stephanie Wake-Edwards 1_credit Elishama Udorok

Mezzo-soprano Natalia Kutateladze

  • 29 years old
  • Georgian
Natalia Kutateladze

Soprano Álfheiður Erla Guðmundsdóttir

  • 27 years old
  • Icelandic
Alfheidur Erla Gudmindsdottir@Valgeir Einarsson

Baritone Michael Rakotoarivony

  • 28 years old
  • Madagascan
Michael_Rakotoarivony

Baritone Ankhbayar Enkhbold

  • 32 years old
  • Mongolian
Ankhbayar Enkhbold

Baritone Gihoon Kim

  • 29 years old
  • From the Republic of Korea
Gihoon Kim

Bass-baritone Jusung Park

  • 27 years old
  • From the Republic of Korea
Jusung Park

Soprano Elbenita Kajtazi Halimi

  • 30 years old
  • From the Republic of Kosovo
Elbenita Kajtazi Halimi credit Arben Llapashtica

Mezzo-soprano Evgeniia Asanova

  • 26 years old
  • Russian
Evgeniia Asanova

Soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha

  • 27 years old
  • South African

Born: Johannesburg, South Africa
Career highlight: Winning the UNISA International Voice Competition in 2018 and being asked by the Royal Opera House to cover in my favourite opera, Verdi’s La forza del destino. During the latter I was able to perform and work alongside one of my idols, soprano Anna Netrebko.
Musical hero: Soprano Jessye Norman’s singing is extraordinary, but she’s also intelligent and humble, which are the most important qualities that every singer should have to succeed in this industry.
Dream concert: To perform in Verdi’s Requiem at the BBC Proms or in Aida at one of the big opera houses.

Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha

Baritone Reginald Smith Jr

  • 32 years old
  • American
Reginald Smith

Soprano Maria Brea

  • 30 years old
  • Venezuelan
Maria Brea

Soprano Sarah Gilford

  • 29 years old
  • Welsh

Will BBC Cardiff Singer of the World be broadcast on TV and radio?

This year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition will be broadcast on BBC Four, BBC Wales, Radio 3 and Radio Cymru, with additional coverage on BBC iPlayer

Advertisement

See full broadcast details of this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World here.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Sol Gabetta (Credit: Uwe Arens)

A quick guide to… the Cello at the BBC Proms