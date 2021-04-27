Who are the competitors in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021?
Published:
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021 is taking place between 12 and 19 June in Cardiff. The singers will be accompanied by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Orchestra of the Welsh National Opera, with conductors Andrew Litton and Michael Christie.
This year’s competitors come from 15 countries, including Madagascar and the Republic of Kosovo – neither of which have ever featured in the competition before. The finalists range in age from 26 to 32.
Who are the singers competing in this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?
Soprano Christina Gansch
- 31 years old
- Austrian
Tenor Chuan Wang
- 32 years old
- Chinese
Bass Nicolai Elsberg
- 31 years old
- Danish
Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards
- 27 years old
- English
Mezzo-soprano Natalia Kutateladze
- 29 years old
- Georgian
Soprano Álfheiður Erla Guðmundsdóttir
- 27 years old
- Icelandic
Baritone Michael Rakotoarivony
- 28 years old
- Madagascan
Baritone Ankhbayar Enkhbold
- 32 years old
- Mongolian
Baritone Gihoon Kim
- 29 years old
- From the Republic of Korea
Bass-baritone Jusung Park
- 27 years old
- From the Republic of Korea
Soprano Elbenita Kajtazi Halimi
- 30 years old
- From the Republic of Kosovo
Mezzo-soprano Evgeniia Asanova
- 26 years old
- Russian
Soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha
- 27 years old
- South African
Born: Johannesburg, South Africa
Career highlight: Winning the UNISA International Voice Competition in 2018 and being asked by the Royal Opera House to cover in my favourite opera, Verdi’s La forza del destino. During the latter I was able to perform and work alongside one of my idols, soprano Anna Netrebko.
Musical hero: Soprano Jessye Norman’s singing is extraordinary, but she’s also intelligent and humble, which are the most important qualities that every singer should have to succeed in this industry.
Dream concert: To perform in Verdi’s Requiem at the BBC Proms or in Aida at one of the big opera houses.
Baritone Reginald Smith Jr
- 32 years old
- American
Soprano Maria Brea
- 30 years old
- Venezuelan
Soprano Sarah Gilford
- 29 years old
- Welsh
Will BBC Cardiff Singer of the World be broadcast on TV and radio?
This year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition will be broadcast on BBC Four, BBC Wales, Radio 3 and Radio Cymru, with additional coverage on BBC iPlayer
