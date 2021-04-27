Who are the competitors in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021?

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021 is taking place between 12 and 19 June in Cardiff. The singers will be accompanied by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Orchestra of the Welsh National Opera, with conductors Andrew Litton and Michael Christie.

This year’s competitors come from 15 countries, including Madagascar and the Republic of Kosovo – neither of which have ever featured in the competition before. The finalists range in age from 26 to 32.

Who are the singers competing in this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

Soprano Christina Gansch

31 years old

Austrian

Tenor Chuan Wang

32 years old

Chinese

Bass Nicolai Elsberg

31 years old

Danish

Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards

27 years old

English

Mezzo-soprano Natalia Kutateladze

29 years old

Georgian

Soprano Álfheiður Erla Guðmundsdóttir

27 years old

Icelandic

Baritone Michael Rakotoarivony

28 years old

Madagascan

Baritone Ankhbayar Enkhbold

32 years old

Mongolian

Baritone Gihoon Kim

29 years old

From the Republic of Korea

Bass-baritone Jusung Park

27 years old

From the Republic of Korea

Soprano Elbenita Kajtazi Halimi

30 years old

From the Republic of Kosovo

Mezzo-soprano Evgeniia Asanova

26 years old

Russian

Soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha

27 years old

South African

Born: Johannesburg, South Africa

Career highlight: Winning the UNISA International Voice Competition in 2018 and being asked by the Royal Opera House to cover in my favourite opera, Verdi’s La forza del destino. During the latter I was able to perform and work alongside one of my idols, soprano Anna Netrebko.

Musical hero: Soprano Jessye Norman’s singing is extraordinary, but she’s also intelligent and humble, which are the most important qualities that every singer should have to succeed in this industry.

Dream concert: To perform in Verdi’s Requiem at the BBC Proms or in Aida at one of the big opera houses.

Baritone Reginald Smith Jr

32 years old

American

Soprano Maria Brea

30 years old

Venezuelan

Soprano Sarah Gilford

29 years old

Welsh

Will BBC Cardiff Singer of the World be broadcast on TV and radio?

This year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition will be broadcast on BBC Four, BBC Wales, Radio 3 and Radio Cymru, with additional coverage on BBC iPlayer

See full broadcast details of this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World here.