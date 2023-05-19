The nursery rhyme 'Who Killed Cock Robin?' is pretty ancient. Although the earliest record of it is in 1744, when it was first published in Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book, its thought its origins are much earlier.

Buckland Rectory has a 15th century stained glass window that depicts a death of a robin by an arrow, while in 1508 the poet John Skelton wrote a similar poem Phyllyp Sparowe, about the death of his pet bird.

What is the meaning behind 'Who Killed Cock Robin'?

There are a number of different theories behind the meaning of the rhyme. Could it refer to William II who was killed by an arrow in 1100? Or perhaps it refers to the fall of Robert Walpole's government in 1742 - close to the date of the first publication...

Or it could be inspired by ancient myths and legends? We will never know....

'Who killed Cock Robin?' lyrics

Who killed Cock Robin?

I, said the Sparrow,

with my bow and arrow,

I killed Cock Robin.

Who saw him die?

I, said the Fly,

with my little teeny eye,

I saw him die

Who caught his blood?

I, said the Duck,

It was just my luck,

I caught his blood.

Who'll make the shroud?

I, said the Beetle,

With my thread and needle,

I'll make the shroud.

Who'll dig his grave?

I, said the Owl,

With my pick and trowel,

I'll dig his grave.

Who'll be the parson?

I, said the Rook,

With my little book,

I'll be the parson.

Who'll be the clerk?

I, said the Lark,

if it's not in the dark,

I'll be the clerk.

Who'll carry the link?

I, said the Linnet,

I'll fetch it in a minute,

I'll carry the link.

Who'll be chief mourner?

I, said the Dove,

I mourn for my love,

I'll be chief mourner.

Who'll carry the coffin?

I, said the Kite,

If it's not through the night,

I'll carry the coffin.

Who'll bear the pall?

I, said the Crow,

With the cock and the bow,

I’ll bear the pall.

Who'll sing a psalm?

I, said the Thrush,

As she sat on a bush,

I'll sing a psalm.

Who'll toll the bell?

I, said the Bull,

Because I can pull,

I'll toll the bell.

All the birds of the airfell

a-sighing and a-sobbing,

when they heard the bell toll

for poor Cock Robin.

