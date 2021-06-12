Win this rare, money-can’t-buy Penderecki vinyl

When legendary Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki passed away last year, he left behind a fascinating digital legacy, guiding users around his remarkable garden at his home in Poland.

Take a look

In connection with this remarkable garden project, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute (AMI) has released a special digital album featuring the great man’s lesser-known Painters of Gdańsk – a 20-minute piece he wrote as the soundtrack to Marian Ussorowski’s film of the same name in 1964.

To accompany this piece, AMI also commissioned three Polish artists – DJ duo Skalpel, sound artist Robert Piotrowicz and composer Paweł Romańczuk – to compose short works inspired by Penderecki, all of which were written in 2020.

Now, limited-edition vinyl copies of the album are being given away to music lovers, and you could be one of the very lucky 30!

How to enter

