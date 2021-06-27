Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. Work experience with BBC Music Magazine

Work experience with BBC Music Magazine

BBC Music Magazine is opening up its work experience to remote applicants interested in pursuing music journalism

WE_625-58eb893-bdc4cef.jpg

Published:

If you want to learn about the magazine industry and love classical music, why not apply for a work experience placement with us?

Advertisement

We are looking for people interested in a career in music journalism. An in-depth knowledge of classical music and a flair for writing are essential for the role.

During your placement, you can expect to do research, write material for the website and undertake a host of other tasks. In return, you’ll get an invaluable insight into how a magazine is put together and a chance to see if magazine journalism is the career for you.*

At the moment, we are all still working remotely so applicants will need access to a computer or laptop in order to undertake the placement.

If you think a work experience placement with BBC Music Magazine is for you, please email freya.parr@immediate.co.uk with the following attachments:

  • A copy of your CV
  • A covering letter explaining why you are interested in the magazine and what you’d hope to gain from working with us. You should also highlight any relevant previous experience, and your availability in the coming months.
  • Two music story pitches (up to 200 words per story) explaining the following:
    – How would the story appeal to readers from different demographics?
    – How could the story translate across print and digital mediums?
    – Who would you interview for the story?
    – How would you promote the story across different social media platforms?
Advertisement

*For legal reasons we are unable to accept applications from under 18s.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Empty concert hall

The BBC Music Magazine Concert Livestream Calendar

which are the best orchestras in the world

The best orchestras in the world

best jazz trumpeters ever

15 best jazz trumpet players ever

Greatest choirs in the world

10 best choirs in the world