Work experience with BBC Music Magazine

If you want to learn about the magazine industry and love classical music, why not apply for a work experience placement with us?

We are looking for people interested in a career in music journalism. An in-depth knowledge of classical music and a flair for writing are essential for the role.

During your placement, you can expect to do research, write material for the website and undertake a host of other tasks. In return, you’ll get an invaluable insight into how a magazine is put together and a chance to see if magazine journalism is the career for you.*

At the moment, we are all still working remotely so applicants will need access to a computer or laptop in order to undertake the placement.

If you think a work experience placement with BBC Music Magazine is for you, please email freya.parr@immediate.co.uk with the following attachments:

A copy of your CV

A covering letter explaining why you are interested in the magazine and what you’d hope to gain from working with us. You should also highlight any relevant previous experience, and your availability in the coming months.

Two music story pitches (up to 200 words per story) explaining the following:

– How would the story appeal to readers from different demographics?

– How could the story translate across print and digital mediums?

– Who would you interview for the story?

– How would you promote the story across different social media platforms?

*For legal reasons we are unable to accept applications from under 18s.