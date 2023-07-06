Known for his sensitive accounts of the Mozart piano concertos and Schubert piano sonatas among others, András Schiff is one of the most admired pianists performing today. How much do we know about the Hungarian-born performer?

Who is András Schiff?

András Schiff is an acclaimed pianist and conductor. His discography as pianist includes much-praised accounts of the Mozart piano concertos, the Beethoven piano sonatas, and the Schubert piano sonatas.

How old is András Schiff?

Schiff was born on 21 December, 1953.

Where was he born?

András Schiff was born in Budapest, to Jewish parents. He was an only child.

When did Schiff leave his native Hungary?

He emigrated from Hungary in 1979. Unable to gain US citizenship, he instead took Austrian citizenship in 1987, living in both London and Salzburg.

Which composers does András Schiff perform best?

Schiff is perhaps best known for his interpretations of the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Bach - including the Partitas and the Goldberg Variations. In fact, his recording of the latter made our shortlist of Goldberg Variations best recordings.

But he's recorded a whole lot else besides, including the music of Scarlatti, Haydn, Brahms, and Tchaikovsky. His recordings of Mendelssohn's piano concertos are much admired, as are those of the complete Mozart piano concertos with the Camerata Academica Salzburg led by a fellow Hungarian, the conductor Sándor Végh.

Schiff has also recorded all five Beethoven piano concertos with the Staatskapelle Dresden led by Bernard Haitink, and the three piano concertos of his compatriot Bartók, with the Budapest Festival Orchestra led by Iván Fischer. Both of these orchestras featured in our list of the world's best orchestras.

And which orchestras has he conducted?

Schiff has regularly conducted orchestras including the Philharmonia Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, plus the San Francisco Symphony and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Is András Schiff married?

Yes: Schiff is married to the violinist Yūko Shiokawa. The couple have houses in London, Italy, Japan.

Which pianists influenced him?

Schiff has mentioned his admiration for pianists including Artur Schnabel, Alfred Cortot, Sergei Rachmaninov, Annie Fischer, Radu Lupu and Murray Perahia. Many of these featured in our list of the greatest pianists of all time.

András Schiff: recommended recordings

Bach: Goldberg Variations

ECM 4721852 (2003) (recorded 2001)

From our review: 'Twenty years after his first Goldbergs recording (Decca, 1982), András Schiff returns to the Variations with a performance that improves on its already impressive predecessor. In this live recording, Schiff achieves a purer sound quality and greater sensitivity in his playing. It is, at times, hard to believe this note-perfect performance is recorded live, captured from a concert in Basel.'

Schubert: Piano Sonatas D894 & D960, Moments musicaux, Four Impromptus (D 935)

ECM 4811572

Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos 1 & 2

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra / Charles Dutoit

Decca 4146722

Bartók: Piano Concertos

Budapest Festival Orchestra / Iván Fischer

Elatus 0927467352

