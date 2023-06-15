Here is a brief guide to Eleanor Dennis, the Edinburgh-born soprano who makes her BBC Proms debut in 2023.

Who is Eleanor Dennis?

Eleanor Dennis is a Scottish soprano, a graduate of the Royal College of Music’s International Opera School and a former Harewood Artist at the English National Opera.

How old is Eleanor Dennis?

Eleanor Dennis was born on 17 March 1987, in Edinburgh.

Has Eleanor Dennis sung at the BBC Proms before?

Eleanor makes her Proms debut in 2023, in a concert (Prom 12, 23 July) featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. Fellow performers include the BBC Symphony Chorus, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and conductor Ryan Wigglesworth. Eleanor's fellow soloists for the choral finale, meanwhile, are mezzo soprano Karen Cargill, tenor and former BBC Music Magazine Personality of the Year Nicky Spence, and bass-baritone Michael Mofidian.

What roles has Eleanor Dennis sung?

During the 2022/23 season, Eleanor sang Woglinde in a new production of Wagner's Das Rheingold. She also performed Penelope in Benjamin Britten's opera Gloriana for the English National Opera, and The Witch in Engelbert Humperdinck's Hänsel und Gretel for Opera Holland Park.

Prior to that, Eleanor played Helena in Britten's A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Aldeburgh and Grange Festivals, Fiordiligi in Mozart's Così fan tutte for Opera Holland Park, Ginevra in Handel's Ariodante for the Salzburger Landestheater, Miranda in Malcolm Arnold’s The Dancing Master at the Buxton Festival and Miss Jessel in Britten's The Turn of the Screw for Opera North.

On the concert platform, Eleanor has sung Brahms’ Ein Deutsches Requiem (CBSO/Andrew Manze and Orquesta Sinfonica de Tenerife/Antonio Méndez); Britten’s A Spring Symphony (Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/Cornelius Meister & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov); Mendelssohn’s Elijah (Three Choirs Festival); Haydn’s Harmoniemesse (Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir András Schiff); Strauss’ Four Last Songs / Vier Letzte Lieder (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Martyn Brabbins) and many more.

Is Eleanor Dennis married?

Yes, Eleanor is married and has two children.