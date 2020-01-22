Accessibility Links

Who is Nicola Benedetti?

We give you the lowdown on our February issue cover star, who is performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards

benedetti_625-2-aac7b62-d2fb2de.jpg

Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti rose to fame in 2004, when she won BBC Young Musician at the age of 16, a competition she has remained an ambassador of ever since.

She has released a number of acclaimed recordings, from concertos by Glazunov and Szymanowski to an album of Scottish music, which made her the first ever Scottish classical musician to enter the Top 20 of the Offiial UK Album Chart in 2014.

In the 2019 New Year Honours, Benedetti was awarded a CBA for services to music.

She was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2020 for her premiere recording of Wynton Marsalis’s Violin Concerto and his Fiddle Dance Suite, both dedicated to her by the composer.

At the beginning of 2020, she launched the Benedetti Foundation, dedicated to putting music at the heart of UK society and bringing music to all children.

