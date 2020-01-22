Who is Nicola Benedetti?

Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti rose to fame in 2004, when she won BBC Young Musician at the age of 16, a competition she has remained an ambassador of ever since.

Advertisement

She has released a number of acclaimed recordings, from concertos by Glazunov and Szymanowski to an album of Scottish music, which made her the first ever Scottish classical musician to enter the Top 20 of the Offiial UK Album Chart in 2014.

In the 2019 New Year Honours, Benedetti was awarded a CBA for services to music.

She was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2020 for her premiere recording of Wynton Marsalis’s Violin Concerto and his Fiddle Dance Suite, both dedicated to her by the composer.

Advertisement

At the beginning of 2020, she launched the Benedetti Foundation, dedicated to putting music at the heart of UK society and bringing music to all children.