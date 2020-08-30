Composer Andrea Tarrodi on her synaesthesia, using electronics and writing for ballet

I have synaesthesia, so I approach music from a visual perspective. Different notes and chords have different colours. When I was young, I was initially torn between painting and composing, and I still approach music through an artistic lens. I do sketches and drawings of the shape of the music before I write it and then always do a painting or illustration on the scores when I complete them.

My music is tonal, and a lot of people see it as impressionistic in style. I think there’s always been the same feeling in my music, but I’ve evolved technically over the years and have learnt to express myself better.

I prefer writing for orchestra, because of the huge palate of sounds available. Writing for chamber ensembles, though, helps me to learn skills and techniques which I can then translate to my orchestral writing. When you write chamber music, you can really focus on the details because you often tend to have more time to do so.