Recently named ‘England’s Independent School of the Decade’ by The Sunday Times, Brighton College is one of the country’s leading independent schools. The College regularly achieves the best A-level and GCSE results of any co-educational school in the UK, whilst also offering a wealth of co-curricular opportunities. Renowned for its focus on kindness, the College has twice been named ‘Britain’s most forward-thinking school’ by The Week. Music scholarships are offered at all entry points and our award-winning Music School was opened in 2015 by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Contact

Website: www.brightoncollege.org.uk | Email: registrar@brightoncollege.net | Phone: 01273 704200