Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Education guide
  4. Brighton College

Brighton College

Brighton College

Recently named ‘England’s Independent School of the Decade’ by The Sunday Times, Brighton College is one of the country’s leading independent schools. The College regularly achieves the best A-level and GCSE results of any co-educational school in the UK, whilst also offering a wealth of co-curricular opportunities. Renowned for its focus on kindness, the College has twice been named ‘Britain’s most forward-thinking school’ by The Week. Music scholarships are offered at all entry points and our award-winning Music School was opened in 2015 by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Contact
Website: www.brightoncollege.org.uk | Email: registrar@brightoncollege.net | Phone: 01273 704200