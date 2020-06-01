The Conservatorium van Amsterdam (CvA) is one of the world’s most renowned music institutes. Our guiding principle is ‘excellent education’. Students from the Netherlands and abroad are trained to become distinctive and innovative performers, composers and committed teachers, and imaginative, effective contributors to the arts and society.

Founded in 1884, the CvA offers over 1,200 students a dynamic and culturally diverse environment in which the most diverse musical styles can be practised – classical music, early music, contemporary music, jazz, pop, opera, orchestral conducting and film music, and electronic music. Both the bachelor’s and master’s programmes offer much flexibility for individual choices and give students the opportunity to explore their talent and realise their potential. Accompanied by top teachers and a creatively stimulating environment, students can develop into musicians of the highest calibre.

Contact

Website: www.consam.nl | Email: conservatorium@ahk.nl | Phone: 31(0)20 5277550