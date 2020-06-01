Offering six degree and certificate programmes, Manhattan School of Music (MSM) is one of the world’s premier conservatories for classical music, jazz, and musical theatre. The School prepares highly talented students for careers as accomplished, passionate performers and composers, as well as training them to be imaginative, effective leaders in the arts.

At MSM, students thrive in a supportive atmosphere that encourages excellence, values individuality and welcomes innovation. The faculty includes members from New York’s world-renowned performing arts institutions such as the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

Award-winning jazz and musical theatre artists, leading soloists and eminent chamber musicians are also a part of the staff. Situated in Morningside Heights on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, MSM borders Riverside Park and Sakura Park – two beautiful green spaces – and shares its “college town” neighborhood with Columbia University, Barnard College and Teacher’s College, amongst others.

Contact

Website: www.msmnyc.edu | Email: admission@msmnyc.edu | Phone: (917) 493-4436