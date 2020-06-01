Northwestern University – Bienen School of Music

One of the oldest music degree-granting institutions in the United States, Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music is a conservatory-level music school located within a nationally ranked academic and research institution.

Offering access to members who are experts in their fields, small class sizes, abundant performance opportunities, unparalleled academic flexibility and state-of-the-art facilities, an education from the Bienen School trains musicians for successful and multifaceted careers in music.

The close proximity to Chicago and its 100+ regional orchestras, music festivals, arts organisations and choruses provides pupils with plenty of opportunities to learn, teach and perform. Students have the freedom to pursue their passions through traditional BM, BA, MM, PhD and DMA degrees, as well as innovative dual-degree, self-designed and double-major programmes.

The internationally renowned faculty looks towards the future of music and encourages students to discover new ways of distributing art and sharing creativity worldwide.

Contact

Website: www.music.northwestern.edu | Email: musiclife@northwestern.edu | Phone: +1 847-491-3141