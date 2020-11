At Tianjin Juilliard, you will shape the future of classical music. Earn a Master of Music degree in orchestral studies, chamber music, or collaborative piano from The Juilliard School in the first joint venture to offer a U.S.-accredited music degree in China. The Tianjin Juilliard branch campus is uniquely focused on collaborative musicianship and provides extensive performance opportunities throughout China, Asia, and beyond.

Contact

Website: www.tianjinjuilliard.edu.cn | Email: admissions.pc@tianjinjuilliard.edu.cn | Phone: +86 (022) 25764890