The contralto is the lowest female voice type, pitched between the mezzo-soprano and male tenor ranges and composers have often given contralto roles something of a matronly attitude.

Erda, in Wagner’s Rheingold, for example, advises Wotan to relinquish the cursed ring and Mrs Cripps, from Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore, foresees the captain’s fall to seaman status.

Today, however, dramatic mezzos often take the place of the contralto in such roles as Maddalena in Verdi’s Rigoletto and Mamma Lucia in Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana.

And gone forever are contraltos in Baroque opera, thanks to the rise of the ever more flexible countertenor. But a handful of modern singers – including Hilary Summers and Nathalie Stutzmann – are following in one of the world's greatest contraltos Kathleen Ferrier’s footsteps and steadfastly calling themselves contraltos.

Another famous contralto was Marian Anderson (pictured), who was not only a famous singer who performed at JFK's inauguration but also a political campaigner and key player in the Civil Rights Movement

Main image: Marian Anderson © Getty Images