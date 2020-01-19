Accessibility Links

The best recordings of Nicola Benedetti

The best discs by the Scottish violinist, Nicola Benedetti, to add to your collection

Benedetti_625_0-063acbb-fb1d954.jpg

Wynton Marsalis 
Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Decca 485 0013 (2019)

The jazz trumpeter and composer’s expansive and eclectic concerto was written for Benedetti. She premieres it on disc here with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Cristian Mačelaru.

Arlene Sierra
Butterflies, Remember a Mountain
Bridge BRIDGE9506 (2018)

Benedetti joins cellist Leonard Elschenbroich and pianist Alexei Grynyuk for the American composer’s second piano trio, described by The Times as ‘a small wonder’.

Shostakovich & Glazunov
Violin Concertos
Decca 478 8758 (2016)

This powerful disc journeys from late Romantic Russia to the 1940s Soviet Union, with Kirill Karabits conducting the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Homecoming: A Scottish Fantasy
Decca 478 6690 (2014)

Benedetti paints a picture of Scotland’s musical landscape. She’s joined by folk singer Julie Fowlis for traditional song, and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra for Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

The Silver Violin
Decca 478 3529 (2012)

Korngold’s lush Violin Concerto is at the heart of a programme of film classics, from Shostakovich’s The Gadfly to the theme for Schindler’s List.

