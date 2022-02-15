Six of the best… King’s Singers recordings

When six recent Cambridge and Oxford undergraduates took to the stage at the Southbank in May 1968, few of them could have envisaged just what was to come. Within a few years, the King’s Singers were appearing regularly on prime-time TV, touring globally and selling out major venues. The group is still going strong today, though none of the current members were even born when that first concert took place. Over its 53 years in business, it has recorded many albums, ranging from Renaissance motets to six-part arrangements of Bowie and Billy Joel. Here are six of the very best…

Original Debut Recording (1971)

The first ever King’s Singers album consists mainly of popular songs, a number of which are heard in deft arrangements by Gordon Langford, whose Trio accompanies the group here. Originally released under the title By Appointment, the disc is rounded off by Ron Goodwin’s sublimely daft ‘What Kind of Things (Do the King’s Singers Sing)?’ party piece. Chandos CHAN6562

Madrigal History Tour (1984)

A wide-ranging tour of Renaissance madrigals that followed the King’s Singers’ groundbreaking TV series of the same name. Accompanied by The Consort of Musicke and lutenist Anthony Rooley, the tour takes us on a musical journey of Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany, including composers such as Byrd, Lassus, Willaert and Flecha. Warner Classics 585 7142

The Beatles Connection (1986)

The composer György Ligeti, no less, was a major fan of ‘Honey Pie’ and ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’ on this disc of a cappella arrangements of Fab Four favourites. Arrangers include Daryl Runswick, a regular collaborator with the group, plus Bob Chilcott, who had recently began as tenor with the King’s Singers at the time of the recording, and Bill Ives, the singer he had replaced. EMI 749 5561

Street Songs (1998)

The King’s Singers join forces with percussion Evelyn Glennie on this disc, with commissions from composers based in Johannesburg and the Western Cape alongside Steve Martland’s Street Songs, diverse settings of English children’s rhymes. The recording of the disc was accompanied by a major international tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ensemble. RCA G010000245012M

Landscape and Time (2006)

John McCabe, Peter Maxwell Davies and Richard Rodney Bennett are among the composers featured on this impeccably sung disc of modern masterpieces, recorded in the calm of a church in deepest rural Gloucestershire. The singers’ language skills are to the fore as the disc takes us through texts in Finnish, Hungarian and Japanese among others. Signum SIGCD090

GOLD (2017)

Recorded shortly before their golden anniversary, the King’s Singers celebrate the group’s 50 years over three discs that range from the Renaissance, through composers such as Saint-Saëns and Schubert, to songs specially commissioned for the occasion. Die-hard fans, meanwhile, will also want to invest in the GOLD book, edited and co-written by BBC Music Magazine‘s Jeremy Pound and charting five decades of King’s Singers history and including interviews with all 24 past-and-present members of the group up until 2017. Signum SIGCD500 (discs); KSB50 (book)