Six of the best recordings by pianist Imogen Cooper

Imogen Cooper’s Chopin

Chandos CHAN 10902

A very personal take on a selection of Chopin's finest, offering an individual voice of tremendous poetry, integrity and depth.

Read our full review here.

Schumann

Davidsbündlertänze, Geistervariationen etc

Chandos CHAN 10874

The complexity of Schumann's emotional world shines out in Cooper's masterful interpretations of some of his most challenging creations.

Read our full review here.

Schumann and Brahms

Chandos CHAN 10755

Placing Schumann's whirlwind imagination in Kreisleriana and Fantasiestücke alongside Brahms's Variations (from the B flat major String Sextet), Cooper brings out the best in all of them.

Read our full review here.

Schubert

Song Cycles with Wolfgang Holzmair (baritone)

Decca 478 4272

Cooper's long musical partnership with Holzmair is shown at its refined and powerful finest in Schubert's three song cycles: two great artists who seem to think as one.

Read our full review here.

Mozart

Piano Concertos Nos 24 & 25

Royal Northern Sinfonia

Avie AV2175

Cooper is graceful and incisive in this intimate but stirring account of two of Mozart's biggest concertos, making the most of their chamber music qualities.

Schubert

Live, Vol. 1

Avie AV2156

Recorded at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Cooper gives a visionary account of Schubert's towering A major Sonata D959 and brings sinew and songfulness to the A minor D845 and D major D850.