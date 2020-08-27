Accessibility Links

  Six of the best recordings by pianist Imogen Cooper

Six of the best recordings by pianist Imogen Cooper

From Chopin to Schumann, here are a few recommended discs of recordings by the brilliant British pianist Imogen Cooper

Best recordings by pianist Imogen Cooper

Imogen Cooper’s Chopin
Chandos CHAN 10902

A very personal take on a selection of Chopin’s finest, offering an individual voice of tremendous poetry, integrity and depth. Buy here.

Read our full review here.

Schumann
Davidsbündlertänze, Geistervariationen etc
Chandos CHAN 10874

The complexity of Schumann’s emotional world shines out in Cooper’s masterful interpretations of some of his most challenging creations. Buy here.

Read our full review here.

Schumann and Brahms
Chandos CHAN 10755

Placing Schumann’s whirlwind imagination in Kreisleriana and Fantasiestücke alongside Brahms’s Variations (from the B flat major String Sextet), Cooper brings out the best in all of them. Buy here.

Read our full review here.

Schubert
Song Cycles with Wolfgang Holzmair (baritone)
Decca 478 4272

Cooper’s long musical partnership with Holzmair is shown at its refined and powerful finest in Schubert’s three song cycles: two great artists who seem to think as one. Buy here.

Read our full review here.

Mozart
Piano Concertos Nos 24 & 25
Royal Northern Sinfonia
Avie AV2175

Cooper is graceful and incisive in this intimate but stirring account of two of Mozart’s biggest concertos, making the most of their chamber music qualities. Buy here.

Schubert
Live, Vol. 1
Avie AV2156

Recorded at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Cooper gives a visionary account of Schubert’s towering A major Sonata D959 and brings sinew and songfulness to the A minor D845 and D major D850. Buy here.

