Six of the best recordings by pianist Imogen Cooper
From Chopin to Schumann, here are a few recommended discs of recordings by the brilliant British pianist Imogen Cooper
Imogen Cooper’s Chopin
Chandos CHAN 10902
A very personal take on a selection of Chopin's finest, offering an individual voice of tremendous poetry, integrity and depth.
Schumann
Davidsbündlertänze, Geistervariationen etc
Chandos CHAN 10874
The complexity of Schumann's emotional world shines out in Cooper's masterful interpretations of some of his most challenging creations.
Schumann and Brahms
Chandos CHAN 10755
Placing Schumann's whirlwind imagination in Kreisleriana and Fantasiestücke alongside Brahms's Variations (from the B flat major String Sextet), Cooper brings out the best in all of them.
Schubert
Song Cycles with Wolfgang Holzmair (baritone)
Decca 478 4272
Cooper's long musical partnership with Holzmair is shown at its refined and powerful finest in Schubert's three song cycles: two great artists who seem to think as one.
Mozart
Piano Concertos Nos 24 & 25
Royal Northern Sinfonia
Avie AV2175
Cooper is graceful and incisive in this intimate but stirring account of two of Mozart's biggest concertos, making the most of their chamber music qualities.
Schubert
Live, Vol. 1
Avie AV2156
Recorded at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Cooper gives a visionary account of Schubert's towering A major Sonata D959 and brings sinew and songfulness to the A minor D845 and D major D850.