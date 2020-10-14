The best Christmas classical music CDs and recordings released in 2020
A list of the best classical music CDs, records and recordings set to be released this year in time for Christmas
A Tudor Christmas
Trinity Boys Choir/David Swinson
Rondeau ROP8002
Release date: 2 October 2020
A Winter’s Night
Signum Classics SIGCD646
Winchester College Chapel Choir, Onyx Brass, Benja
Release date: 16 October 2020
Advent Live, Vol. 2
Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge/Andrew Nethsingha
Signum Classics SIGCD661
Release date: 27 November 2020
Christmas Carols
SWR Vokalensemble/Marcus Kreed
SWR SWR19094CD
Release date: 18 September 2020
Exaltatio: Christmas Carol
Dagmar Pecková; Musica Bohemica; Jaroslav Krček
Supraphon SU42852
Release date: 23 October 2020
Ave Rex Angeloroum
Choir of Keble College, Oxford/Matthew Martin
CRD CRD3537
Release date: 4 September 2020
Christmas Concertos from Leipzig
Kammerchor der Christuskirche Karlsruhe, L’arpa Festante
Christophorus CHR77448
Release date: 16 October 2020
Christmas Music at St Thomas’ in Leipzig
Chamber Choir Bad Homburg
Christophorus CHR77449
Release date: 16 October 2020
Vox Clara (Latvian Medieval and Christmas music)
Schola Cantorum Riga
SKANI LMIC085
Release date: 11 December 2020
You can find the lyrics to many of your favourite Christmas carols here