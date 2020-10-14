Accessibility Links

The best Christmas classical music CDs and recordings released in 2020

A list of the best classical music CDs, records and recordings set to be released this year in time for Christmas

When did singing carols begin

A Tudor Christmas

Trinity Boys Choir/David Swinson
Rondeau ROP8002

Release date: 2 October 2020

TUDOR

A Winter’s Night

Signum Classics SIGCD646
Winchester College Chapel Choir, Onyx Brass, Benja

Release date: 16 October 2020

winter

Advent Live, Vol. 2

Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge/Andrew Nethsingha
Signum Classics SIGCD661

Release date: 27 November 2020

advent

Christmas Carols

SWR Vokalensemble/Marcus Kreed
SWR SWR19094CD

Release date: 18 September 2020

swr

Exaltatio: Christmas Carol

Dagmar Pecková; Musica Bohemica; Jaroslav Krček
Supraphon SU42852

Release date: 23 October 2020

supraphon

Ave Rex Angeloroum

Choir of Keble College, Oxford/Matthew Martin
CRD CRD3537

Release date: 4 September 2020

ave-rex

Christmas Concertos from Leipzig

Kammerchor der Christuskirche Karlsruhe, L’arpa Festante
Christophorus CHR77448

Release date: 16 October 2020

von-himmel

Christmas Music at St Thomas’ in Leipzig

Chamber Choir Bad Homburg
Christophorus CHR77449

Release date: 16 October 2020

leipzig

Vox Clara (Latvian Medieval and Christmas music)

Schola Cantorum Riga
SKANI LMIC085

Release date: 11 December 2020

You can find the lyrics to many of your favourite Christmas carols here

