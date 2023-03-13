The Dolby Theatre was the place to be last night as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences put on the biggest awards show of the year. Cinema’s greatest stars descended on the champagne carpet (red was very much out this year it seems) and gathered to find out which of the last year’s films would be honoured with a coveted Oscar.

With eleven nominations, multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All At Once was top of people’s minds and many fans greatest hope. And Oscar didn’t disappoint, with the film scooping seven awards – including Best Picture and Best Director(s).

The other big hitter was German war drama All Quite on the Western Front, which took home four Oscars. That included the award for Best Original Score, bestowed on German composer Volker Bertelmann. His music for the film plays an integral part in creating an unrelenting oppression, marked by a memorable three-note, doom-laden motif. Like many modern film scores, Bertelmann’s work blurs the boundaries between music and sound design, atmosphere the overriding force.

The win marks Bertelmann’s first Oscar – his was previously nominated jointly with Dustin O’Halloran for Lion(2016), and follows his win at the recent BAFTA Film Awards.

The other music Oscar of the night went to the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Indian/Telugu action film RRR. The song was written by MM Keeravani and Chandrabose.