When and why did Hubert Parry write The Birds?

In 1882 Parry was commissioned to compose incidental music for a Cambridge University production of the Greek play The Birds of Aristophanes. The result was a witty suite that included an overture, entr'actes and several other numbers including the Bridal March.

Can you describe the plot of The Birds in a nutshell?

The plot of the play revolves around Pisthetaerus, an Athenian who convinces the birds to create a great city in the sky, and in this way regain their status as the original gods. Pisthetaerus eventually transforms into a bird-like god himself, and replaces Zeus as the king of the gods.

What is the scoring of Parry's work?

It was originally written for a reduced orchestra of two flutes, two clarinets, two bassoons, two horns, harp, timpani, strings and oboe. Parry later arranged the March for full orchestra and, at the coronation, it will be played in an arrangement by John Rutter.

What is the work like?

Light, humorous and spirited, with quotations from other composers cleverly interwoven through the fabric of the music. The March itself is quite melodically similar to Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance series, which is interested given that it was written several years before them.

Which scene does the March appear in?

The Bridal March was written to accompany the scene of Pisthetaerus's wedding with the Sovereignty.

Has the March been performed at other ceremonial occasions?

Yes, it was played in Westminster Abbey for the wedding procession of the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947, as well as other royal weddings, not least that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

At what point during the coronation will it be performed?

It will be performed towards the end of the coronation, during the King's outward procession, alongside Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4.