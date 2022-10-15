The hymn 'All through the night' started life as a Welsh song 'Ar Hyd y Nos' and is still popular across Wales today and sung by many Welsh choirs.

Advertisement

'All through the night' is also a Christmas carol, and has been recorded by stars such as Olivia Newton-John and Michael McDonald (who sung it as a duet) and Cerys Matthews sang it on her 2010 album Tir, which you can buy from Amazon

Who wrote the lyrics to 'All through the night' ('Ar Hyd y Nos')?

Welshman John Ceiriog Hughes wrote the Welsh lyrics in the mid-19th century and they were translated into English by Harold Edwin Boulton.

'All through the night' lyrics

Sleep, my child, and peace attend thee

All through the night;

Guardian angels God will send thee

All through the night.

Soft the drowsy hours are creeping,

Hill and vale in slumber sleeping,

I my loving vigil keeping,

All through the night.

While the moon her watch is keeping

All through the night;

While the weary world is sleeping

All through the night.

Over thy spirit gently stealing,

Visions of delight revealing,

Breathes a pure and holy feeling,

All through the night.

Deep the silence round us spreading,

All through the night;

Dark the path that we are treading,

All through the night.

Still the coming day discerning,

By the hope within us burning,

To the dawn our footsteps turning,

All through the night.

Star of Faith the dark adorning,

All through the night;

Leads us fearless toward the morning,

All through the night.

Though our hearts be wrapped in sorrow,

From the home of dawn we borrow,

Promise of a glad tomorrow,

All through the night.

'Ar Hyd y Nos original Welsh lyrics

Holl amrantau'r sêr ddywedant

Ar hyd y nos

"Dyma'r ffordd i fro gogoniant,"

Ar hyd y nos.

Golau arall yw tywyllwch

I arddangos gwir brydferthwch

Teulu'r nefoedd mewn tawelwch

Ar hyd y nos.

Hyd y nos.

O mor siriol, gwena'r seren

Ar hyd y nos

I oleuo'i chwaer ddaearen

Ar hyd y nos.

Nos yw henaint pan ddaw cystudd

Ond i harddu dyn a'i hwyrddydd

Rhown ein golau gwan i'n gilydd

Ar hyd y nos.

Hyd y nos.

Find more lyrics to your favourite Christmas carols here

Advertisement

Main image: Getty Images