Centenary performances of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending

The English Sinfonia will perform Vaughan Williams‘s The Lark Ascending at St John’s Smith Square on 15 December, 100 years to the day since the work’s first public performance.

Janice Graham – leader and artistic director of the English Sinfonia – will perform the solo violin part, under the direction of the ensemble’s new principal conductor Chris Hopkins.

The ensemble will also perform chamber works by Bax, Bridge, Coleridge-Taylor and Holst.

This concert will be available to attend in person and online. Tickets available here. The digital recording will be available to watch on demand on the St John’s Smith Square digital platform from January 2021.

To celebrate the centenary of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending, Bristol Beacon – the venue previously named Colston Hall, before it changed its name earlier this year – will host an online livestreamed performance of the work from Bristol’s Shirehampton Public Hall, where it was first performed exactly 100 years ago to the day.

Violinist Jennifer Pike will join the Bristol Ensemble and the Exultate Singers for this anniversary concert, in which The Lark Ascending will be performed alongside Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on Christmas Carols, Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Parry’s Jerusalem.