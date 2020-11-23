Centenary performances of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending
Which orchestras are performing Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending for its 100th anniversary? We round up some of the top performances across the UK which you can attend in person or online
English Sinfonia at St John’s Smith Square
The English Sinfonia will perform Vaughan Williams‘s The Lark Ascending at St John’s Smith Square on 15 December, 100 years to the day since the work’s first public performance.
Janice Graham – leader and artistic director of the English Sinfonia – will perform the solo violin part, under the direction of the ensemble’s new principal conductor Chris Hopkins.
The ensemble will also perform chamber works by Bax, Bridge, Coleridge-Taylor and Holst.
This concert will be available to attend in person and online. Tickets available here. The digital recording will be available to watch on demand on the St John’s Smith Square digital platform from January 2021.
Jennifer Pike and the Bristol Ensemble at Shirehampton Public Hall
To celebrate the centenary of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending, Bristol Beacon – the venue previously named Colston Hall, before it changed its name earlier this year – will host an online livestreamed performance of the work from Bristol’s Shirehampton Public Hall, where it was first performed exactly 100 years ago to the day.
Violinist Jennifer Pike will join the Bristol Ensemble and the Exultate Singers for this anniversary concert, in which The Lark Ascending will be performed alongside Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on Christmas Carols, Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Parry’s Jerusalem.