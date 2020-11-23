Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Works
  4. Centenary performances of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending

Centenary performances of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending

Which orchestras are performing Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending for its 100th anniversary? We round up some of the top performances across the UK which you can attend in person or online

Centenary performances of Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending

English Sinfonia at St John’s Smith Square

The English Sinfonia will perform Vaughan Williams‘s The Lark Ascending at St John’s Smith Square on 15 December, 100 years to the day since the work’s first public performance.

Advertisement

Janice Graham – leader and artistic director of the English Sinfonia – will perform the solo violin part, under the direction of the ensemble’s new principal conductor Chris Hopkins.

The ensemble will also perform chamber works by Bax, Bridge, Coleridge-Taylor and Holst.

This concert will be available to attend in person and online. Tickets available here. The digital recording will be available to watch on demand on the St John’s Smith Square digital platform from January 2021.

Jennifer Pike and the Bristol Ensemble at Shirehampton Public Hall

To celebrate the centenary of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending, Bristol Beacon – the venue previously named Colston Hall, before it changed its name earlier this year – will host an online livestreamed performance of the work from Bristol’s Shirehampton Public Hall, where it was first performed exactly 100 years ago to the day.

Violinist Jennifer Pike will join the Bristol Ensemble and the Exultate Singers for this anniversary concert, in which The Lark Ascending will be performed alongside Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on Christmas Carols, Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Parry’s Jerusalem. 

Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

Shirehampton Hall

Jennifer Pike to appear as soloist in centenary performance of The Lark Ascending at Shirehampton Public Hall, where it was premiered

Jennifer Pike Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Martin Roscoe (piano) Chandos CHAN20156 (2020)

Four of the best recordings of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending

Nicola_Benedetti_Grammy

Nicola Benedetti announced as new soloist at the Last Night of the Proms 2020

Empty concert hall

The BBC Music Magazine Concert Livestream Calendar