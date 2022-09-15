What is Columbia's national anthem and who wrote it?

Colombia's national anthem is - rather boringly - officially called 'National Anthem of the Republic of Colombia' (Himno Nacional de la República de Colombia). However it is unofficially known as 'Oh Gloria Inmarcesible!' meaning 'O Unfading Glory!'.

The anthem started life as a poem written by future President Rafael Núñez in 1850 as an ode to celebrate the independence of Cartagena (Colombia's first city to escape from Spanish rule).

In 1887 Núñez tweaked the lyrics again, while Italian-born opera musician Oreste Síndici, set it to music before it was presented to the public for the first time.

Thanks to its popularity t was made the official national anthem of Colombia in 1920.

'Colombia's national anthem' ('Oh Gloria Inmarcesible!') lyrics

'Colombia's national anthem' lyrics in English

Chorus:

Oh, unwithering glory!

Oh, immortal jubilance!

In furrows of pain,

goodness now germinates. ????

Oh, unwithering glory!

Oh, immortal jubilance!

In furrows of pain,

goodness now germinates.

I

The horrible night has ceased.

Sublime Liberty

spills the auroras

of her invincible light.

The entirety of humanity

that groans within chains,

comprehend the words

of He who died on the cross.

Chorus

II

"Independence!" shouts

the American world;

The land of Columbus.

Is bathed in heroes' blood.

But this great doctrine;

"The king is not sovereign",

resounds, and those who suffer

bless their passion.

Chorus

III

The bed of the Orinoco

Is heaped with plunder,

Of blood and tears a river

is seen to flow there.

In Bárbula know

neither souls nor eyes,

whether admiration to feel

or fear to suffer.

Chorus

IV

On the shores of the Caribbean,

a famished people fight,

preferring horror

to fickle health.

O, aye! from Cartagena

heavy is the hardship,

and death's rubble

disdains her virtue

Chorus

V

From Boyacá in the fields,

the genius of glory,

from every sprig a hero

was crowned undefeated.

Soldiers without armor

won the victory;

their virile spirit

served them as a shield.

Chorus

VI

Bolívar crosses the Andes

bathed by two oceans,

swords as though sparks

flash in Junín.

Indomitable centaurs

descend to the plains,

and a premonition begins to be felt,

of the epic's end.

Chorus

VII

The victorious trumpet

in Ayacucho loudly thunders,

as in every triumph grows

its formidable sound.

In its expansive thrust

Liberty is first felt,

from the American sky

forming a pavilion.

Chorus

VIII

In agony, the Virgin

Tears out her hair,

and bereft of her love,

leaves it to hang on a cypress.

Regretting her hope

covered by a cold headstone,

but glorious pride

hallows her fair skin.

Chorus

IX

Thus the motherland is formed,

Thermopylaes bursting forth;

a constellation of cyclops

the night did brighten.

The trembling flower

finding the wind mortal,

underneath the laurels

safety sought.

Chorus

X

But it's not complete glory

to defeat in battle,

the arm that fights

is encouraged by truth.

For independence alone

The great clamour doesn't silence;

if the sun shines on everyone,

justice is liberty.

Chorus

XI

Of men the rights

Nariño's preaching,

the soul of struggle

was prophetically taught.

Ricaurte in San Mateo,

in atoms flying,

"Duty before life,"

with flames he wrote.

Chorus

'Colombia's national anthem' ('O, gloria inmarcesible!') lyrics in Spanish

Coro:

O, gloria inmarcesible!

O, júbilo inmortal!

En surcos de dolores,

el bien germina ya. ????

O, gloria inmarcesible!

O, júbilo inmortal!

En surcos de dolores,

el bien germina ya.

I

Cesó la horrible noche.

La libertad sublime

derrama las auroras

de su invencible luz.

La humanidad entera,

que entre cadenas gime,

comprende las palabras

del que murió en La Cruz.

Coro

II

"¡Independencia!", grita

el mundo americano.

Se baña en sangre de héroes

la tierra de Colón.

Pero este gran principio;

"El rey no es soberano"[c]

resuena, y los que sufren

bendicen su pasión.

Coro

III

Del Orinoco el cauce

se colma de despojos,

de sangre y llanto un río

se mira allí correr.

En Bárbula no saben

las almas ni los ojos,

si admiración o espanto

sentir o padecer.

Coro

IV

A orillas del Caribe,

hambriento un pueblo lucha,

horrores prefiriendo

a pérfida salud.

¡Oh, sí!, de Cartagena

la abnegación es mucha,

y escombros de la muerte

desprecia su virtud.

Coro

V

De Boyacá en los campos,

el genio de la gloria,

con cada espiga un héroe

invicto coronó.

Soldados sin coraza

ganaron la victoria;

su varonil aliento

de escudo les sirvió.

Coro

VI

Bolívar cruza el Ande

que riegan dos océanos,

espadas cual centellas

fulguran en Junín.

Centauros indomables

descienden a los llanos,

y empieza a presentirse,

de la epopeya el fin.

Coro

VII

La trompa victoriosa

en Ayacucho truena,

que en cada triunfo crece

su formidable son.

En su expansivo empuje

la libertad se estrena,

del cielo americano

formando un pabellón.

Coro

VIII

La virgen sus cabellos

arranca en agonía

y de su amor viuda

los cuelga del ciprés.

Lamenta su esperanza

que cubre loza fría,

pero glorioso orgullo

circunda su alba tez.

Coro

IX

La patria así se forma,

termópilas brotando;

constelación de cíclopes

su noche iluminó.

La flor estremecida

mortal el viento hallando,

debajo los laureles

seguridad buscó.

Coro

X

Mas no es completa gloria

vencer en la batalla,

que el brazo que combate

lo anima la verdad.

La independencia sola

el gran clamor no acalla;

si el sol alumbra a todos,

justicia es libertad.

Coro

XI

Del hombre los derechos

Nariño predicando,

el alma de la lucha

profético enseñó.

Ricaurte en San Mateo,

en átomos volando,

"Deber antes que vida,"

con llamas escribió.

Coro