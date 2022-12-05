The hymn 'Jesus is all the world to me' was written by American composer and lyricist Will Lamartine Thompson in 1904. He also wrote 'Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel', 'Lead Me Gently Home, Father' and 'There's a Great Day Coming' however his most famous song is the classic and enduring gospel song 'Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling'.

'Jesus is all the world to me' lyrics

Jesus is all the world to me,

My life, my joy, my all;

He is my strength from day to day,

Without him I would fall:

When I am sad, to him I go,

No other one can cheer me so;

When I am sad, he makes me glad,

He's my friend.

Jesus is all the world to me,

My friend in trials sore;

I go to him for blessings, and

He gives them o'er and o'er:

He sends the sunshine and the rain,

He sends the harvest's golden grain;

Sunshine and rain, harvest of grain,

He's my friend.

Jesus is all the world to me,

And true to him I'll be;

Oh, how could I this friend deny,

When he's so true to me?

Following him I know I'm right,

He watches o'er me day and night;

Following him by day and night,

He's my friend.

Jesus is all the world to me,

I want no better friend;

I trust him now, I'll trust him when

Life's fleeting days shall end:

Beautiful life with such a friend,

Beautiful life that has no end;

Eternal life, eternal joy,

He's my friend.