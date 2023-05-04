What is the Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare?
Richard Strauss's Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare will be played at the Coronation, while Charles is crowned. What is the story behind this piece?
Richard Strauss's Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare ('Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare') was played at the Coronation, as King Charles was crowned.
It is scored for six trumpets (E-flat), eight horns (E-flat), six trombones, two tubas and two timpani.
When was the Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare written?
The Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare was written by Strauss in 1924. It was composed to open the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s inaugural benefit ball, which raised money for the orchestra's pension fund. It is still performed at the Vienna Philharmonic every year.
