'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the American Civil War song 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'
The popular American civil War song, 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' was written the Irish-American bandleader Patrick Gilmore. The song captured people's imagination as it captured their longing for the return of their friends and relatives were fighting on the front.
When Johnny comes marching home again
Hurrah! Hurrah!
We'll give him a hearty welcome then
Hurrah! Hurrah!
The men will cheer and the boys will shout
The ladies they will all turn out
And we'll all feel gay
When Johnny comes marching home.
The old church bell will peal with joy
Hurrah! Hurrah!
To welcome home our darling boy,
Hurrah! Hurrah!
The village lads and lassies say
With roses they will strew the way,
And we'll all feel gay
When Johnny comes marching home.
Get ready for the Jubilee,
Hurrah! Hurrah!
We'll give the hero three times three,
Hurrah! Hurrah!
The laurel wreath is ready now
To place upon his loyal brow
And we'll all feel gay
When Johnny comes marching home.
Let love and friendship on that day,
Hurrah, hurrah!
Their choicest pleasures then display,
Hurrah, hurrah!
And let each one perform some part,
To fill with joy the warrior's heart,
And we'll all feel gay
When Johnny comes marching home.
Main image: Illustration of Zouaves from broadside of 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'. Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons