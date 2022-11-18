The popular American civil War song, 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' was written the Irish-American bandleader Patrick Gilmore. The song captured people's imagination as it captured their longing for the return of their friends and relatives were fighting on the front.

'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' lyrics

When Johnny comes marching home again

Hurrah! Hurrah!

We'll give him a hearty welcome then

Hurrah! Hurrah!

The men will cheer and the boys will shout

The ladies they will all turn out

And we'll all feel gay

When Johnny comes marching home.

The old church bell will peal with joy

Hurrah! Hurrah!

To welcome home our darling boy,

Hurrah! Hurrah!

The village lads and lassies say

With roses they will strew the way,

And we'll all feel gay

When Johnny comes marching home.

Get ready for the Jubilee,

Hurrah! Hurrah!

We'll give the hero three times three,

Hurrah! Hurrah!

The laurel wreath is ready now

To place upon his loyal brow

And we'll all feel gay

When Johnny comes marching home.

Let love and friendship on that day,

Hurrah, hurrah!

Their choicest pleasures then display,

Hurrah, hurrah!

And let each one perform some part,

To fill with joy the warrior's heart,

And we'll all feel gay

When Johnny comes marching home.

Main image: Illustration of Zouaves from broadside of 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'. Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons