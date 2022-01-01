Artists you love, all in one place As Janczukowicz explains, “in the world of classical music streaming, there are two key problems: metadata and quality. Classical music doesn’t fit neatly into the ‘artist, album and track’ schema used by most streaming providers. And that's why we decided the first thing we're going to do is build the classical music streaming platform because metadata is key. Classical metadata encompasses everything from the composer, the orchestra, the conductor, the choir and so on.” IDAGIO offers its listeners a fully functional search engine uniquely tailored to the classical genre. Users of IDAGIO have access to over 2 million licensed tracks, lossless audio, personalised recommendations, expert-curated playlists and exclusive recordings which can’t be found anywhere else. Due to the vast amount of metadata available for each work, recording, album and track, users are able to compare multiple interpretations of the same work. For example: if you are interested in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, on IDAGIO you will be able to compare more than 180 recordings on one page, filter them by conductor or orchestra, and add your favourites to your personal collection. Unlike other streaming services, every feature of IDAGIO has been designed specifically for classical music, so you can easily find the music that you love.